Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will sit out his second straight game against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday with an undisclosed illness.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, Blue Jays' manager John Gibbons believes he'll be ready to go on Sunday.

Donaldson is hitting .254 this season with 25 home runs and 64 runs batted in.

Also on the injury front, left fielder Steve Pearce will also be out for a few days due to a tight lower back. According to Mitchell, Gibbons assumes second baseman Devon Travis is likely done for the season. "I think we're probably running out of time there," Gibbons told Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Mitchell says injured catcher Russell Martin might have a chance to make it into a few games after suffering a left oblique strain on Aug. 11.