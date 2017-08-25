Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

Starting pitching is a critical component of a successful baseball team.

The three American League division leaders are among the top four teams in ERA by starting pitchers. The 2016 Blue Jays were a wild-card winner because they led the AL in that category. In fact, they were almost a half run better than the second-best rotation (a 3.64 ERA to Cleveland’s 4.08 ERA). It’s the reason I thought the Jays would win the AL East this season.

Unfortunately, Toronto hasn’t been able to keep their good pitchers healthy and productive. Last year, the Jays only used seven different starters. They’ve already used 13 different starters this season. No team has enough depth to be able to go 13 deep and maintain any level of quality.

Only Marcus Stroman has lived up to or exceeded expectations among Toronto starters. Marco Estrada struggled mightily in June and July. J.A. Happ missed over a month with elbow soreness. It has been a lost season for Aaron Sanchez because of nagging blisters. Francisco Liriano missed a month with shoulder inflammation, then struggled and was traded to the Astros. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.

But the Jays will have Stroman, Sanchez and Happ back in 2018, which is a great foundation for a solid starting rotation. Ideally, I’d love to see the Jays add two good starters for 2018. More realistically, a single front-line starter would protect them if Sanchez’s blisters crop up again and the team needs to move him to the bullpen. A guy like Kansas City’s Jason Vargas would be a nice addition as a free-agent signing in the off-season. The Jays can figure out their fifth starter after that.

Sanchez’s health is absolutely critical next season. The rotation could be excellent if the blisters can be controlled as a starter. If he has to go to the bullpen it may weaken the rotation, but the bullpen could be outstanding with a couple of other key additions.

Jays must also solidify leadoff spot

The Blue Jays have recently tried Steve Pearce in the leadoff spot in the lineup. Why not? Toronto has the worst batting average and second worst OBP out of the leadoff spot in the AL.

Toronto has tried six different batters in the one spot in the lineup.

Devon Travis was supposed to be the everyday leadoff hitter, but another knee injury has wiped out his season. Kevin Pillar has served the most games as the Jays primary table-setter, but Jose Bautista, Ezequiel Carrera, Nori Aoki and now Pearce have all had at-bats there as well.

Aoki, Pearce, Carrera and Pillar would all be adequate one-day replacements for a real leadoff hitter. The Jays need to find a catalyst for their offence to put in front of Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak. They don’t currently have that player on their team.

There is no part of a plan for 2018 that should include Devon Travis as the everyday second baseman and leadoff hitter. Travis is a nice young man with potential to be a solid player, but the only thing predictable about him is that his health is unpredictable.

The Jays need to eliminate unpredictability. Counting on a player to come back from injury is one thing. Counting on a guy who has never been able to stay healthy is another. Travis should be the guy who provides depth for a new leadoff hitter and a new everyday second baseman.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Counting on Travis to be a key contributor is setting the Jays up to fail again. Guys like Zack Cozart, Eduardo Nunez and Lorenzo Cain could be reasonably priced options for the Jays to consider this off-season.

The umpires have a point

Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the board of the World Umpires Association on Thursday to discuss their perceived lack of support from the league.

The umpires believe they need protection from the commissioner’s office because criticism of their performance from players and managers has gone to an unacceptable level. In fact, the umpires all donned white wristbands last Saturday as a statement about how bad relations are in their mind.

“The Office of the Commissioner’s lenient treatment to abusive player behaviour sends the wrong message to players and managers. It’s ‘open season’ on umpires, and that’s bad for the game,” the WUA said in a release on Saturday. Manfred moved quickly to address the issue and scheduled the meeting and the umps removed the wristbands in response.

The umpires have a point. Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler destroyed umpire Angel Hernandez to the media last week, saying Hernandez needs to find another job because he is so bad. A day after the second baseman’s comments, Cubs manager Joe Maddon ripped an umpire after his team’s game. Astros skip A.J. Hinch also joined the chorus. The line of what is acceptable to say about umpires had been moved.

Kinsler received a $10,000 fine, which sounds significant, but remember he’s making $11 million this season. Kinsler said he had no regrets about his comments after the punishment was handed down. The discipline wasn’t going to serve as a deterrent to him or anyone else.

Umpire Joe West had been suspended a week prior for comments he made to USA Today about Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. West called Beltre the biggest complainer in the game and then relayed a funny interaction he had with Beltre at the plate. West was handed a three-game suspension from MLB.

What West said about Beltre wasn’t nearly as egregious as what Kinsler said about Hernandez. Kinsler should have been given the same three-game suspension as West. That would have stunned Kinsler a bit more as it would have cost him $180,328. I bet he would regret what he said after that.

Why can’t we all get along? Why has it become acceptable to demolish someone who we disagree with or who makes a mistake? If we treat each other with respect the credibility of the game will be enhanced and maintained.

Spitting Seeds

- The Yankees’ participation in a brawl with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon could destroy their postseason chances. Catchers Gary Sanchez and Austin Romine both face suspensions, as do relief pitchers Tommy Kahnle and Dellin Betances. I expect manager Joe Girardi will also be suspended for his aggressive comments after the game toward the umpires and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Plus, Girardi kicked dirt on home plate umpire Carlos Torres for ejecting Kahnle without a warning having been issued. A few Tigers will be suspended as well, including Miguel Cabrera and Alex Wilson. But who cares? They are out of a pennant race and their games have more meaning to their opponents. The Yankees risk losing their foothold on the top wild-card spot as key contributors will be sitting out a few games. I expect Sanchez to get a five-game suspension for throwing sucker punches at defenseless players. Kahnle and Betances will both likely get three-game suspensions for their beanballs. Don’t be surprised if Betances’ penalty is four or five games since he hit Tigers catcher James McCann in the head. Girardi could get as many as three games as well. With so many teams in the AL wild-card race, the Yankees have put themselves in a vulnerable position when they didn’t need to.

- Sometimes the best trades are the one you don’t make. Just ask the Boston Red Sox. There had been speculation before the trade deadline that the Red Sox were going to acquire Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox. Then suddenly out of nowhere the New York Yankees made a deal for Frazier and relief pitchers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson. Red Sox fans were angry at club president Dave Dombrowski for getting beaten to the punch. At the time, Dombrowski was giving young Rafael Devers a chance to play third base, but no one was sure what the 20-year-old could do. After the disappointment of not getting Frazier, the Red Sox made a deal to land Eduardo Nunez from the Giants. Nunez has proven to be the better option by far as he can play multiple positions. His versatility is essential considering the injury to second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Devers is proving to be a stud and Nunez is also making a major contribution. Frazier has been quite a good fit for the Yankees. Things work out for the best sometimes even after a disappointment.

- It’s time for a change at Wrigley Field in Chicago. I know it is an iconic ballpark with character and personality, but that shouldn’t trump players’ health. Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar made an amazing catch last weekend, crashing into the centre field wall. The wall is covered in ivy, which only provides a slight buffer from the brick wall behind it. It is time to cut the ivy and cover the brick with padding. It’s the right thing to do before a player gets seriously injured.

- The Washington Nationals had seemed to solve their bullpen situation with the deal they made with the Oakland Athletics to acquire Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle. Doolittle had taken over the closer’s role and done extremely well, having converted all 12 of his save opportunities. But for some reason, manager Dusty Baker diverted from the plan in a game against the Astros on Thursday night. Instead of using the lefty Doolittle in the ninth, Baker went to him in the eighth inning because of the matchups with the Astros lineup. Doolittle replaced lefty Oliver Perez, who pitched a flawless seventh inning, to force switch hitter Carlos Beltran to bat from the right side and then to face lefty Brian McCann. Beltran doubled and McCann singled, making the score 3-1. Then Doolittle got out of the inning. Baker went to another recent acquisition in the ninth as Brandon Kintzler entered the game. Kintzler struggled to close out the game, giving up two runs to send it to extra innings. Baker could have allowed Perez to stay in the game to face Beltran and McCann. Then he could have brought in Kintzler to face a right-handed hitter in the eighth inning. That would have left Doolittle in his more comfortable ninth inning. Bakers’ experiment backfired in the moment, yet they still came back and won the game. I don’t mind managers experimenting here and there, but I’m surprised Baker would mess with the closer’s role at all considering how painful it was earlier this season when the Nationals blew so many games late.

- Kudos to Bud Selig for the Wild Card and an even bigger thank you for the second Wild Card. So many more teams have fan bases that are holding on to hope and watching games that have meaning because their clubs still have a shot. There are seven teams within five games of the second wild-card spot in the AL. That means nine clubs are still alive because of the wild-card concept in the AL alone. As of today, it is not far-fetched to think that we may have a five-way tie for the second wild-card spot. There are currently four clubs within a game of the Twins, who sit in that second spot. This has a chance to be an October to remember.

Steve Phillips was general manager of the New York Mets from 1997 through 2003, helping lead the club to a National League championship in 2000 and its first World Series appearance since 1986. His analysis appears each week on TSN.ca, TSN Radio and SportsCentre. Follow Steve on Twitter at @StevePhillipsGM.