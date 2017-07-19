According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Dalton Pompey's rehab stint with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons has been put on hold due to left knee soreness. The 24-year-old hasn't played in 10 days and remains on the 60-day disabled list.

Pompey has been plagued with injuries all season and the Mississauga, Ont. native was on his second rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo after recovering from a concussion suffered during the World Baseball Classic and a leg injury incurred on June 5. Pompey struggled in eight games rehabbing before the MLB All-Star break, batting .143/.172/.250 and there is no timetable for his return.

Pompey has not played a game with the Blue Jays since last season. In eight games in 2016 he had two plate appearances without a hit and two stolen bases.