The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Orioles and Jays targeting Saunders

According to Fan Rag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Saunders' former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, are targeting the free agent outfielder. Three or four other teams are reportedly following the first-time all-star, who had a strong season batting .253/.338/.478 with 24 home runs and 57 RBI. However, Saunders fell off a bit in the second half of the year, with a .638 OPS.

Napoli returning to the Rangers?

T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports that Major League sources indicate the Rangers are "moving closer" to a deal with free agent first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli. The deal is potentially for two years and both sides are "highly motivated" to get it completed. Napoli spent 2011 and 2012 with the Rangers and was traded back to the team from the Boston Red Sox at the deadline in 2015. The 35-year-old had a very productive 2016 for the American League champion Cleveland Indians, batting .239/.335/.465 with 34 home runs and 101 RBI.

Nationals and Braves eying Wieters

According to Fan Rag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves may be in an NL East battle for free agent catcher Matt Wieters. It is still to be determined whether the Nationals can fit the 30-year-old into their budget and the team does have many catching options already, including the recently acquired Derek Norris. However, Heyman says that given the $85 million offer the Nationals tabled to free agent closer Kenley Jansen, there may be money to spare. The Braves have also been in touch with Wieters, but Heyman is unsure how aggressive they will be. In 2016 the three-time all star batted .243/.302/.409 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles,