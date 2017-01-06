The MLB free agency period is underway. Teams and players alike are looking to make big splashes during the off-season.

Phillips headed to Atlanta?

After Cincinatti Reds' second baseman Brandon Phillips previously invoked his no trade clause to nix a deal to the Atlanta Braves, according to ESPN's Jim Bowden, a source is reporting that a deal may still be possible. Bowden says the Reds would have to eat most of Phillips' $14 million if a deal is to be made. Phillips is a player that the Reds have frequently shopped, but so far the second baseman has stayed firm in his desire to stay in Cincinatti, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. The 35-year-old had a productive season in 2016, batting .291/.320/.416 with 11 home runs and 64 RBI.

Wilson eyeing potential February showcase

Former Anaheim Angels' starter C.J. Wilson is progressing in his rehab from shoulder surgery and could be marking February on his calendar as a showcase for potential suitors. The 36-year-old hasn't pitched since July 2015 due to elbow and shoulder surgeries. Before his injuries in 2015, the two-time all-star was 8-8 with a 3.89 ERA.