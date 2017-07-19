As the MLB non-waiver trade deadline approaches on July 31, TSN follows which teams will be looking to be buyers, sellers, or possibly both in hopes of making their squads better immediately, or simply to better position themselves long term.

Pompey done for the season?

The Athletic's John Lott reports that Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder Dalton Pompey is back on the 60-day disabled list with a knee injury. Pompey's season has been plagued with injuries all and the Mississauga, Ont. native was on his second rehab stint with High-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo after recovering from a concussion suffered during the World Baseball Classic and a leg injury incurred on June 5. The 24-year-old struggled in eight games before the MLB All-Star break, batting .143/.172/.250 and there is no timetable for his return.

Red Sox look elsewhere to upgrade at third base

Although the Boston Red Sox were in the hunt for third baseman Todd Frazier now that he has been snatched up by the rival New York Yankees, FanRag's Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets' third baseman Wilmer Flores is at the top of the Red Sox list to upgrade their most glaring hole on the infield. Heyman notes that former Red Sox infielder Jed Lowrie, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison and San Diego Padres' infielder Yangervis Solarte are also seen as in the mix.