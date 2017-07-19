As the MLB non-waiver trade deadline approaches on July 31, TSN follows which teams will be looking to be buyers, sellers, or possibly both in hopes of making their squads better immediately, or simply to better position themselves long term.

Red Sox look elsewhere to upgrade at third base

Although the Boston Red Sox were in the hunt for third baseman Todd Frazier now that he has been snatched up by the rival New York Yankees, FanRag's Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets' third baseman Wilmer Flores is at the top of the Red Sox list to upgrade their most glaring hole on the infield. Heyman notes that former Red Sox infielder Jed Lowrie, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison and San Diego Padres' infielder Yangervis Solarte are also seen as in the mix.

red sox scouted 3 mets -- flores as well as asdrubal and (tj) rivera -- as 3b alternatives. lowrie, harrison, solarte also seen as in mix — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2017

Astros may deal for Lynn if they lose out on Gray

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that if the Houston Astros fail to acquire Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn might be a suitable alternative. Although Rosenthal surmises that the two teams might not want to make a deal after the Cardinals hacked the Astros' database in 2013 and 2014. Toronto Blue Jays' right-hander Marco Estrada and San Diego Padres righty Trevor Cahill are other possible options.