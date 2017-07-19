5h ago
MLB Rumours: Royals interested in Estrada?
TSN.ca Staff
Are Estrada and Bautista the most likely Jays to be dealt?
As the MLB non-waiver trade deadline approaches on July 31, TSN follows which teams will be looking to be buyers, sellers, or possibly both in hopes of making their squads better immediately, or simply to better position themselves long term.
According to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo, the Kansas City Royals could be linked to Toronto Blue Jays right hander Marco Estrada. Cotillo says to count the Royals as buyers and to expect them to also be linked to Atlanta Braves starter Jaime Garcia. About six teams have shown strong interest in Garcia, according to Cotillo.
Darvish available at deadline?
According to FanRag's Jon Heyman that although the Texas Rangers hope and expect to be a buyer as the team fights for a wild card spot in the American League, the Rangers have told teams that if they are out of contention, All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish could become available.
Angels to be sellers at deadline?
The Los Angeles Angels are only four games back of a wild card spot in the American League and according to Cotillo the team is still on the fence as to whether to be buyers or sellers at the deadline. However, the Angels would be open to "a lot of things" per a source, with likely trade chips being infielder Yunel Escobar, Cameron Maybin (if healthy), starting pitcher Bud Norris and relief pitchers David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit.
Red Sox look elsewhere to upgrade at third base
Although the Boston Red Sox were in the hunt for third baseman Todd Frazier now that he has been snatched up by the rival New York Yankees, Heyman reports that the New York Mets' third baseman Wilmer Flores is at the top of the Red Sox list to upgrade their most glaring hole on the infield. Heyman notes that former Red Sox infielder Jed Lowrie, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison and San Diego Padres' infielder Yangervis Solarte are also seen as in the mix.
Astros may deal for Lynn if they lose out on Gray
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that if the Houston Astros fail to acquire Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn might be a suitable alternative. Although Rosenthal surmises that the two teams might not want to make a deal after the Cardinals hacked the Astros' database in 2013 and 2014. Toronto Blue Jays' right-hander Marco Estrada and San Diego Padres righty Trevor Cahill are other possible options.