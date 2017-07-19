Are Estrada and Bautista the most likely Jays to be dealt?

As the MLB non-waiver trade deadline approaches on July 31, TSN follows which teams will be looking to be buyers, sellers, or possibly both in hopes of making their squads better immediately, or simply to better position themselves long term.

Royals interested in Estrada?

According to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo, the Kansas City Royals could be linked to Toronto Blue Jays right hander Marco Estrada. Cotillo says to count the Royals as buyers and to expect them to also be linked to Atlanta Braves starter Jaime Garcia. About six teams have shown strong interest in Garcia, according to Cotillo.

Still count the Royals as buyers. Expect them to be in on rental SPs. Two names I've heard linked to them: Jaime Garcia and Marco Estrada. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 19, 2017

Market for Braves lefty Jaime Garcia heating up after strong start Sunday, source tells SBN. About six teams with strong interest. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 19, 2017

Darvish available at deadline?

According to FanRag's Jon Heyman that although the Texas Rangers hope and expect to be a buyer as the team fights for a wild card spot in the American League, the Rangers have told teams that if they are out of contention, All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish could become available.

rangers are hoping and expecting to be a buyer mostly of pen pieces. but they've told teams, if they fall Yu Darvish could become available. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2017

Angels to be sellers at deadline?

The Los Angeles Angels are only four games back of a wild card spot in the American League and according to Cotillo the team is still on the fence as to whether to be buyers or sellers at the deadline. However, the Angels would be open to "a lot of things" per a source, with likely trade chips being infielder Yunel Escobar, Cameron Maybin (if healthy), starting pitcher Bud Norris and relief pitchers David Hernandez and Yusmeiro Petit.

Cameron Maybin injury isn't immediately impacting Angels' deadline plans. Still on buy/sell fence, per source. "A little early" to make call — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 19, 2017

As sellers, Angels would be open to "a lot of things" per source. Likely chips: Escobar, Maybin (if healthy), Norris, Hernandez, Petit, etc. https://t.co/goR9k5fFdk — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 19, 2017

Red Sox look elsewhere to upgrade at third base

Although the Boston Red Sox were in the hunt for third baseman Todd Frazier now that he has been snatched up by the rival New York Yankees, Heyman reports that the New York Mets' third baseman Wilmer Flores is at the top of the Red Sox list to upgrade their most glaring hole on the infield. Heyman notes that former Red Sox infielder Jed Lowrie, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison and San Diego Padres' infielder Yangervis Solarte are also seen as in the mix.

red sox scouted 3 mets -- flores as well as asdrubal and (tj) rivera -- as 3b alternatives. lowrie, harrison, solarte also seen as in mix — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2017

Astros may deal for Lynn if they lose out on Gray

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that if the Houston Astros fail to acquire Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray, the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn might be a suitable alternative. Although Rosenthal surmises that the two teams might not want to make a deal after the Cardinals hacked the Astros' database in 2013 and 2014. Toronto Blue Jays' right-hander Marco Estrada and San Diego Padres righty Trevor Cahill are other possible options.