The hot stove is heating up around major league baseball. With the trade deadline today, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the latest news, rumours and rumblings from around the league.

Jays' Smith bound for the Cards?

Derrick Goold, beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have being watching the Memphis Redbirds, AAA affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals, for potential pieces in a deal possibly involving reliever Joe Smith. The 33-year-old has had a strong season out of the bullpen for the Jays, going 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched.

Toronto has been watching Memphis --- and could be where #cardinals shop for their standard reliever addition. Joe Smith fits that profile. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2017

Gray getting closer to the Big Apple

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that a source says the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are "close enough to get over the hump" today on a deal that would send Athletics' ace Sonny Gray to the Big Apple. The Yankees have been in serious talks with the Athletics to make a trade for the right-hander for much of last week, but sources have said that any deal has hit snags over which prospects the Yankees will be giving up. The 27-year-old was pulled from his start on Sunday ramping up rumours that a trade is imminent. Gray is 6-5 this season with a 3.43 ERA, 1.175 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched.

#Yankees and #Athletics are "close enough to get over the hump" today on a Sonny Gray deal, says source. Still gonna take some compromise. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2017

Indians in the mix for Darvish

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Cleveland Indians are in the mix for the Texas Rangers' ace Yu Darvish even though the Indians are on Darvish's 10-team no trade list. MLB Network's Jim Bowden also reports that according to sources, the Indians and Rangers have talked a "Francisco Mejia-type deal". Mejia was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in MLB by Baseball Prospectus in July. Rosenthal reports that the Indians also have interest in the New York Mets' reliever Addison Reed. The reigning American League Champions currently lead the AL Central, but Rosenthal notes that they seem to be aiming to make one high-impact trade before the deadline.

Source: #Indians not only in mix for Darvish (despite no-trade), but also #Mets’ Addison Reed. Seem to be aiming for one high-impact move. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017

#Indians #Rangers have talked about a Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type deal according to sources. — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

...or is Darvish headed to Los Angeles?

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that even though the Dodgers have often been considered the favourites to land Darvish, the team has reached an impasse in trade talks with the Rangers because the Dodgers "love its prospects."

dodgers have been viewed as favorite for darvish, but teams are at an impasse -- at least for now. time's left, but LA loves its prospects — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

Red Sox weighing options for bullpen upgrades

According to Heyman, the Boston Red Sox are weighing their options to bolster their relief corps for the stretch run. Heyman lists a plethora of potential options, including Baltimore Orioles' relievers Brad Brach and Zach Britton and the Blue Jays' Smith. Heyman notes that he's uncertain of whether the Orioles are now willing to deal within the division to trade Britton or Brach to the Red Sox.

red sox weighing whole pen arms (reed, kintzler, johnson, smith, hand, brach, britton - tho uncertain if o's would deal w/them) tight market — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

White Sox continuing to look to unload pitchers

Heyman also reports that the White Sox want to continue to stock their farm with more prospects and are still seeking deals for reliever Tyler Clippard, who they recently received in the Todd Frazier deal with the Yankees and starters Miguel Gonzalez and Derek Holland.