The Toronto Blue Jays finally receieved some good news on the injury front.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, Kendrys Morales will return to the Blue Jays' lineup today against the Seattle Mariners after missing three games with a left hamstring strain.

Morales was running this morning and Mitchell reported that if the 33-year-old was feeling good enough, he would be given the green light to return.

The designated hitter's return comes at a good time, with the Blue Jays riding a three-game win streak and winners of nine of their last 13.

Before suffering the hamstring strain, Morales was hitting .244/.294/.433 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 33 games played.

Troy Tulowitzki, as expected, will play at high-A Dunedin tomorrow. Plan is for him to meet #BlueJays in Atlanta next week. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 12, 2017

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is also nearing a return to the lineup. The 32-year-old will begin a rehab stint with high-A Dunedin today and the plan is for him to meet the Jays in Atlanta for their series with the Braves beginning on May 17.