Recent Hall of Fame inductee Tim Raines penned a heartfelt letter to Montreal Expos fans thanking them for all their support over the years and expressed his hope for baseball to return to Montreal.

Raines entered Cooperstown wearing an Expos hat on July 30. The 57-year-old played 13 of his 23 seasons with the team.

"From the time I arrived as a 19-year old kid in 1979, to the greatest and most heart-warming ovation you gave me on Opening Day in 2001, Montreal has always felt like home," he wrote in the letter on Exposnation.com. "You were with me through all of my ups and downs, and treated my family and me as one of your own. Like Montrealers, I bleed Expos red, white and blue, and dream of being there once again on Opening Day."

The seven-time All-Star was drafted by the Expos in 1977 and spent his best years in Montreal, winning a batting title in 1986. He holds multiple franchise records, including the single-season record for runs (133 in 1983) and career records for triples (82), walks (793) and stolen bases (635).

Raines was elected to the Hall of Fame on his 10th ballot with 86 per cent of the vote garnering much support because of the new wave of sabermetrics within baseball.

"My family and I thank you from bottom of our hearts for all of your support. We share this Hall of Fame honor with you," the letter concludes.