According to multiple reports, the Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher David Phelps from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.

The Marlins will receive centre fielder Brayan Hernandez and right-handed pitchers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lucas Schiraldi. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Mariners will also take on roughly $2 million in salary that Phelps is owed the rest of the season.

Phelps, 30, is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched this season for the Marlins. He is slated to be arbitration eligible in 2018.