34m ago
Report: Mariners acquire Phelps from Marlins
TSN.ca Staff
According to multiple reports, the Seattle Mariners have acquired relief pitcher David Phelps from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.
The Marlins will receive centre fielder Brayan Hernandez and right-handed pitchers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lucas Schiraldi. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Mariners will also take on roughly $2 million in salary that Phelps is owed the rest of the season.
Phelps, 30, is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched this season for the Marlins. He is slated to be arbitration eligible in 2018.