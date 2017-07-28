Tulowitzki's injury not enough to keep him out

How tough has this season been on Tulowitzki?

According to TSN's Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell, manager John Gibbons says shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's nagging groin injury is not enough to keep him out of the lineup.

Gibbons says Troy Tulowitzki's groin injury is still nagging him a bit but not enough to keep him out. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 28, 2017

Tulowitzki missed last weekend's games against the Cleveland Indians due to a left groin injury, but returned to play for the start of the Jays' series with the Oakland Athletics on Monday. However, he was mostly ineffective in the four-game sweep, batting 3-for-13 (.231) with one run batted in and three strikeouts.

The 32-year-old has had down year overall for the Blue Jays. He has battled various injuries and only managed to bat .250/.301/.379 with seven home runs and 26 RBI to go along with eight errors in 63 games.



Scott Mitchell Pre-Game Notes: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

--John Gibbons on Thursday's ejections: "Both sides were complaining about certain things."

--On Marcus Stroman's command, strike zone: "He was off a little bit early but I thought there were some borderline pitches."

--On where he was when Stroman/Russell Martin were tossed: "I was walking up here and heard the commotion. I haven't seen that before, a pitcher and a catcher."

--On whether Thursday's events will give Stroman even more of a reputation with umpires: "I don't know. I would hope not. When you see umpires react to pitchers, it's usually something pretty obvious."

--J.A. Happ was sick prior to last start in Cleveland and Gibbons thinks that could have contributed to his struggles. Happ gave up seven earned runs over six innings.

--First base coach Tim Leiper is sick and will miss Friday's game.