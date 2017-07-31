According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees in exchange for outfield prospect Dustin Fowler, shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo and right handed pitching prospect James Kaprielian.

The @yankees have acquired RHP Sonny Gray & int'l signing bonus pool money from Oakland for Dustin Fowler, James Kaprielian & Jorge Mateo. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 31, 2017

The 27-year-old right-hander started the year on the disabled list but has since posted a 6-5 record with an 3.43 ERA in 16 starts. Gray’s best season came in 2015, when he finished third in AL Cy Young voting with a 14-7 record, 2.73 ERA, and 169 strikeouts in 31 starts.

Gray has two more arbitration-eligible years before becoming a free agent in 2020.