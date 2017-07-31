43m ago
Yankees acquire RHP Gray for three prospects
TSN.ca Staff
According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the Oakland Athletics have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees in exchange for outfield prospect Dustin Fowler, shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo and right handed pitching prospect James Kaprielian.
The 27-year-old right-hander started the year on the disabled list but has since posted a 6-5 record with an 3.43 ERA in 16 starts. Gray’s best season came in 2015, when he finished third in AL Cy Young voting with a 14-7 record, 2.73 ERA, and 169 strikeouts in 31 starts.
Gray has two more arbitration-eligible years before becoming a free agent in 2020.