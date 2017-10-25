Get an exclusive VR behind-the-scenes look, powered by Bell, from Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Knockout Round match against the San Jose Earthquakes. Users on a mobile phone or tablet will need the YouTube app, while desktop users can get the full experience at youtube.com/TSNCanada.

Here is your chance to be a part of the action tonight when the 'Caps host the Quakes. Be sure to tune in to the game across the TSN Network starting at 10:30pm ET.