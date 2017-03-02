2016 record: 10-9-15 (Eighth in the Western Conference)

Playoffs: Missed the postseason for the first time in three years. Won Cascadia Cup (Emblematic of best record in games between rivals Seattle and Portland)

Season opener: March 5 versus Philadelphia Union at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4/5



Additions:

GK - Spencer Richey

D - Sheanon Williams

D - Jake Nerwinski

M - Mauro Rosales

M/F - Brek Shea

M/F - Yordy Reyna

F- Kyle Greig

F - Fredy Montero



Subtractions:

D - Fraser Aird

D - Jordan Smith

M - Pedro Morales

M - Kianz Froese

F - Giles Barnes

F - Blas Perez

F - Masato Kudo

Three big questions:

Have the Whitecaps finally found a striker?

The club has been searching for a proven striker ever since the departure of Camilo Sanvezzo, who led the MLS in scoring in 2013. Fredy Montero should be the answer. Seattle’s all-time leading scorer returns to the league after stints in Portugal, Columbia and China. At 29, Montero is in his prime and shows no signs of having a dip in a consistent career. His presence should make the young players around him better.

Can the defensive core bounce back?

Matias Laba, Kendall Waston, David Ousted and Cristian Techera were part of a group of Whitecaps playing on new deals last season. They all had off years. This defensive core needs to return to their levels of 2015 for the team to have success.

Can the kid make an impact?

Alphonso Davies made his MLS debut last season against Orlando City SC and the 16-year-old winger/forward didn’t look out of place. The club is more talented up front this season, so minutes won’t come as easy. Davies, now 17, was one of the top players at training camp. Look for him to prove that sometimes age doesn’t matter.