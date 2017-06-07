Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract tying him to the newly-crowned French champions until 2020.

Monaco announced the deal on its website and Twitter feed on Wednesday, a day after reports speculating that Jardim was about to sign a big-money deal with a Chinese club.

Monaco said Jardim has "the ambition to continue this project and continue to help the club grow."

The 42-year-old Jardim, who took charge three years ago, ended four seasons of dominance from Paris Saint-Germain by clinching the title in style.

Monaco finished eight points clear of second-placed PSG and scored a whopping 107 league goals in 38 games, and more than 150 in all competitions.

Jardim's side also reached the semifinals of the Champions League — losing to Juventus — and reached the League Cup final and the French Cup semifinals.

"He's one of the best coaches in European football and, despite the interest, he decided to continue with Monaco," the club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said. "This demonstrates all of our ambition."

His decision to stay is a boost after the club recently sold highly-rated playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City.

The club has also been fending off offers of more than 120 million euros ($135 million) for 18-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored 26 goals in a sensational breakthrough season.