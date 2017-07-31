Chicago White Sox right fielder Willy Garcia and second baseman Yoan Moncada collided at full speed going after a fly ball in shallow right field against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night.

Moncada ran out from second and attempted to avoid the sliding Garcia but was unable to, catching the side of Garcia's head with his right knee. Both players stayed down for several minutes.

Garcia walked off the field under his own power while Moncada exited on a cart, seemingly unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Both players were removed from the game immediately after assistance from both the White Sox and Blue Jays medical staffs.

X-rays came back negative on Moncada but revealed a knee contusion and Garcia, diagnosed with a head contusion, will be reevaluated tomorrow. Both are considered day-to-day.

Moncada is regarded as one of baseball's best prospects, just recently called up by the White Sox after coming over from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade. In 11 games this season, he was hitting just .111 with one home run and six RBI.

Garcia has been better, batting .253 with 11 extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 39 games.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays lead the White Sox 6-1 late in the game.