NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada and New York Mets infielder Ahmed Rosario are among 50 prospects on the rosters for the All-Star Futures Game at Miami on July 9.

Moncada agreed to a $31.5 million signing bonus — the most for an international amateur — when he signed with Boston two years ago, and was traded in December as part of the deal that brought pitcher Chris Sale to the Red Sox. A 22-year-old switch-hitter, Moncada entered Thursday hitting .280 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and 15 steals for Triple-A Charlotte.

Rosario, 21, was batting .315 with seven homers, 49 RBIs and 13 steals for Triple-A Las Vegas. He joins Moncada on the World team roster. The U.S. roster includes 15 first-round draft picks.

Other top prospects on the rosters announced Thursday include Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez, Washington outfielder Victor Robles, White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech, Tampa Bay right-hander Brent Honeywell, Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers, Toronto third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Milwaukee outfielders Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray, Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker and Cleveland catcher Francisco Mejia.

The White Sox, Houston, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay each had three players picked.

