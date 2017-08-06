COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Fredy Montero's goal at the 76th minute lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Montero, who finished with three goals in July, picked up where he left off last month. He's now scored nine goals in 21 appearances this season. Montero's header off a free kick was the equalizer.

At the 72nd minute, Montero just missed and hit the right post with a soft tap from the centre of the box.

Colorado (6-12-3) went up 2-1 at the 54th minute on Kevin Doyle's fifth goal of the season with Marlon Hairston and Mohammed Saeid assisting. Hairston had a soft, no-look pass when he tapped the ball behind himself to a streaking Doyle who punched it in for the go-ahead goal.

Vancouver (9-8-4) took the quick lead when Tony Tchani scored unassisted just five minutes in. The Rapids' Alex Sjoberg countered 10 minutes later to knot the score.