WINNIPEG — Ryan Olsen's goal 12:32 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Manitoba Moose stormed past the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

Dan DeSalvo had a power-play goal, Scott Kosmachuk and Jimmy Lodge also scored as Manitoba (16-17-5) reeled off four unanswered goals. Ondrej Pavelec made 43 saves for the Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

The win snaps a five-game losing skid.

Petteri Lindbohm opened scoring for Chicago (23-14-5), while Ville Husso stopped 16 shots.

Manitoba was 1 for 2 on the power play and the Wolves couldn't score on their seven man advantages.