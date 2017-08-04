BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are tough to beat in extra innings. Tough at home, too.

Mitch Moreland homered with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

"It would be a lot more fun to win them in nine I think, but as long as we're getting the win I think we'll take it," Moreland said. "It's always fun to do that and carry a little momentum into the next day."

Moreland, a defensive replacement in the 10th, drove a pitch from Aaron Bummer over the Green Monster for his 14th of the season. It was the second game-ending homer this week for the Red Sox, who improved to 10-3 in extra innings.

"We've been there so much that you try to find ways not to put pressure on yourself. It probably makes it a little bit easier," Moreland said.

Bummer (0-2) was one strike away from pushing the game to the 12th, but left a slider over the plate and a little up in the zone for Moreland.

"It could have been a better pitch — it definitely should have been a better pitch and he got it," Bummer said. "I wanted to bury it, especially with two strikes. I just left it out over the plate. Easy pitch for him to track and go the other way with."

The AL East-leading Red Sox earned their fourth consecutive victory and moved three games ahead of the second-place Yankees, who lost 7-2 at Cleveland. They also improved to 34-20 at Fenway Park.

Carlos Rodon matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings for Chicago, which has dropped four straight and nine of 11. The White Sox were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Eduardo Nunez hit a tying solo homer for Boston in the sixth, and Heath Hembree (2-3) got three outs for the win.

Boston had only one hit before opening the fifth with three straight singles. Chris Young drove in Rafael Devers with a single to left, and the Red Sox loaded the bases with one out when Jackie Bradley Jr. reached on an infield hit.

Rodon then got Mookie Betts to bounce into a fielder's choice and struck out Andrew Benintendi to end the inning.

Chicago struck first on Nicky Delmonico's two-run double with two runs in the fourth. It was the first career double for Delmonico, who hit his first homer Thursday night.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six innings for Boston. He allowed four hits and struck out five on a season-high 118 pitches.

BIG THROW

Christian Vazquez, who hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 12-10 victory against the Indians, helped preserve the tie in the top of the 11th when he picked off Delmonico at second for the second out. Chicago had runners at first and second with nobody out, but failed to score.

FENWAY FIRST

Rodon was pitching for the first time at Fenway and said it was a thrill, despite the outcome. Rodon's emotions showed after some of the more crucial outs when he could be seen yelling from the mound, which he said was to keep him focused on doing what had been working so well.

"I don't want to show up those guys over there. That's a great team. Hopefully I didn't offend anybody," Rodon said. "It's something special. There's a lot of history here. We've got a lot of young guys, so it's something that we all got to experience together."

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Avisail Garcia (right thumb ligament strain) took batting practice and could return to the lineup without going through a rehab assignment, manager Rick Renteria said.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) started light workouts and could return from the 10-day DL on Tuesday against Tampa Bay. ... LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) did not throw Friday because of soreness. Price has been on the DL since July 25. ... 1B Hanley Ramirez was replaced by Moreland. Manager John Farrell said Ramirez had some stiffness in his left oblique and will be evaluated Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (2-3, 6.19 ERA) struggled in his last start, allowing six runs and eight hits in six innings Monday against Toronto.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.46 ERA) didn't figure in the decision Sunday when he held Kansas City to one run in 6 2/3 innings.