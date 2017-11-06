Former Toronto Blue Jays starter Jack Morris and longtime New York Yankees first baseman and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly are among the 10 men on the Modern Baseball Era ballot to be voted on next month at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings.

Any candidate on the ballot who receives at least 12 votes from the 16-member committee will be inducted next July in Cooperstown as part of the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class.

A five-time All-Star over his 18-year career, Morris won 254 games and four World Series titles, including three straight from 1991 to 1993 with the Minnesota Twins and Jays.

Mattingly spent all of his 14-year playing career with the Yankees. A six-time All-Star, Mattingly was the American League Most Valuable Player in 1985.

Joining the pair on the ballot are 1974 NL MVP Steve Garvey, 288 game-winner Tommy John, former MLBPA union head Marvin Miller, Atlanta Braves slugger Dale Murphy, who was the NL MVP in 1982 and 1983, seven-time All-Star Dave Parker, St. Louis Cardinals backstop Ted Simmons, two-time AL ERA leader Luis Tiant and six-time All-Star shortstop Alan Trammell.

The results of the vote will be announced on January 24, 2018.