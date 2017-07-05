Morrison on HR Derby: 'Gary shouldn't be there'

NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez says criticism by Tampa Bay's Logan Morrison for his Home Run Derby invitation is misplaced.

Morrison was quoted Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Times as saying: "Gary shouldn't be there. Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby."

Sanchez is hitting .294 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 53 games. He missed 21 games between April 8 and May 5 because of a strained right biceps.

"I remember when I had 14 home runs," Morrison was quoted as saying. "That was a month and a half ago."

Morrison is tied for third in the major leagues with 24 homers and is batting .256 with 57 RBIs.

Sanchez said Wednesday that it wasn't his fault that Morrison didn't get selected for the derby.