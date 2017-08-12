Bono: 'It takes all 11 guys on the field'

TORONTO — Justin Morrow scored a pair of second half goals to lead Toronto FC past the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday night.

Victor Vazquez and Marco Delgado scored the other goals for Toronto (13-3-8), which remains unbeaten at home this season (9-0-3). The Reds are also unbeaten in six straight overall (3-0-3).

Diego Valeri spoiled Alex Bono's bid for a clean sheet with a goal in the 89th minute for Portland (9-9-7), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

The Timbers had an opportunity to open the scoring early in the 55th minute off a nice one-touch header from Darren Mattocks, but David Guzman put his shot, from just inside the area, over the bar.

TFC responded two minutes later as Morrow picked up the loose ball outside the area and put his left-footed strike up and over Portland goalkeeper Jeff Attinella for his fourth goal of the season.

Vazquez gave Toronto a 2-0 in the 72nd minute by re-directing a Sebastian Giovinco cross past Attinella for his fifth goal of the season.

Morrow added his second of the game, and fifth of the season, three minutes later picking up a Giovinco pass intended for Jozy Altidore and beating Attinella.

Toronto took a 4-0 lead in the 87th minute when Delgado picked up the loose ball off of Tosaint Ricketts run and found the back of the net for his second goal of the year.

Valeri finally got the Timbers on the board in the 90th minute beating Bono from the area for his 13th of the season.

Both sides were forced to make early first half substitutions.

Timbers 'keeper Jake Gleeson appeared to suffer a left hamstring injury in the 13th minute after pulling up while chasing a loose ball in the area. He tried to play through it, but was replaced by Attinella in the 18th minute.

The Reds lost Nick Hagglund in the 15th minute due to a left knee sprain. The defender was chasing down a Timbers attacker just outside the area when he fell awkwardly and caught his left leg underneath his body.

Jason Hernandez replaced Hagglund, who suffered a torn MCL in his left knee in May, and was making just his second start since returning.

Saturday was the lone meeting of the season between the two clubs. The Timbers won the only contest last year 2-1.