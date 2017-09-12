KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning Tuesday for his third consecutive game with a homer, powering the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Scott Alexander worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his fourth save in six chances. He yielded a double to Adam Engel and a single to Yolmer Sanchez to lead off the ninth. He struck out Yoan Moncada, retired Jose Abreu on a pop to Whit Merrifield and got pinch hitter Matt Davidson on a grounder to end the game.

White Sox rookie Dylan Covey (0-5) walked the bases loaded before Moss drove a full-count fastball to right-centre. It was Moss's fourth career grand slam and his first since July 24, 2014. He has nine RBIs in his past three games.

Sam Gaviglio (4-5) picked up his first Royals victory in his second start after being picked up on waivers Sept. 1 from Seattle.