Beyond the Scoreboard: Marlins hosting All-Star Game good for Florida, MLB

Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals and Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the MLB All-Star Game next week.

Both third baseman won the final fan vote and will occupy the last voted-in spots for the game.

Moustakas got 15.6 million votes. He joins former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Shane Victorino as the only player to win the final vote twice. Moustakas did so previously in 2015.

Meanwhile, Turner tallied 20.8 million votes - an all-time record for a final vote - in his victory for the National League, surpassing the previous record of Freddie Freeman in 2013.

Xander Bogaerts placed second for the AL while reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant placed second on the senior circuit.