BC Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings is week-to-week after MRI results on his injured shoulder came back negative.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports there is no structural damage for Jennings, and that strength and range were both better than expected.

Jennings left the Lions' win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday on the team's first offensive drive after taking a hit from Ticats defensive tackle Davon Coleman.

He was replaced by Travis Lulay, who threw for three touchdowns and a career-high 436 yards, breaking the CFL record for most passing yards in relief, in the Lions' 41-26 win over the Tiger-Cats.