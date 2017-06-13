Calgary Stampeders defensive end Cordarro Law could be out for the season after an MRI revealed that he has suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage.

Law was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s pre-season game against the Edmonton Eskimos at Commonwealth Stadium.

The 28-year-old had to be helped off the field by teammates.

The Whitfield, Alabama native is in his fourth season with the Stampeders, his second since returning from two years spent with the San Diego Chargers in the NFL.

Law was a member of the 2016 Western Division champion team that lost to the Ottawa Redblacks in the Grey Cup.