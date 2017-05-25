While many might be feeling the pressure of a Game 7, Matt Murray is looking forward to having fun on the ice on his 23rd birthday.

Murray, who already owns a Stanley Cup ring after backstopping the Penguins through 21 playoff games last year, said Wednesday he's excited to play with the season on the line.

"Of course it's fun," Murray said of Game 7. "Hockey's fun. I would say it's added fun when the stakes are high. Everybody's trying that much harder, and it's that much more intense. It's fun to get lost in those moments and do what you can do."

Murray's lone career Game 7 start also came in the Eastern Conference Final last season, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He stopped 16 of 17 shots faced as the Penguins won the game 2-1, outshooting the Lightning 39-17.

The goaltender, who turned 23 on Thursday, said experience won't play a role in his game against the Senators since his focus will simply be on the moment.

“When you're on the ice, I feel like, for me, that stuff kind of fades to the back,” Murray said. “You just worry about the puck. I mean, once that puck drops, it's kind of like nothing else matters. You really forget what's outside the glass and what's outside of that moment.”

Murray will be making just his fourth start of these playoffs on Thursday night. He took over the starting role after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period of Game 3.

He owns a .950 save percentage against the Senators in this series and sports a 1.33 goals average.