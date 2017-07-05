French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko came back to reach Wimbledon's third round for the first time by beating 142nd-ranked Canadian qualifier Francoise Abanda 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ostapenko had never won a tour title of any sort before surprisingly earning her first at a Grand Slam tournament last month in Paris while ranked 47th and unseeded.

She is seeded 13th at the All England Club, where she was the junior champion in 2014.

Against Abanda in a matchup between two 20-year-olds, Ostapenko played her usual brand of high-risk, high-reward tennis, overcoming 39 unforced errors by compiling a 31-17 edge in winners.

In other action, Andy Murray's hip looks just fine.

The defending champion advanced to the third round at Wimbledon by beating Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray entered the tournament with questions about his hip after skipping two exhibition matches last week. But he has lost only 14 games so far, seven in each of his opening two matches at the All England Club.

The two-time champion will next face 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Victoria Azarenka is back in the third round at Wimbledon.

The two-time semifinalist at the All England Club beat 15th-seeded Elena Vesnina 6-3, 6-3 on No. 3 Court.

Azarenka recently returned to action after giving birth in December. Wednesday's match was only her fourth of the season. She missed last year's tournament because of injury and hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

Azarenka, a former No. 1 but unseeded at Wimbledon, will next face Heather Watson.

Rafael Nadal has won 26 consecutive Grand Slam sets after a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Donald Young of the U.S. at Wimbledon.

Two-time champion Nadal is into the third round at the All England Club for the first time since 2014 — and only the second since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2011 final.

Nadal did not drop any of the 20 sets he played en route to winning his record 10th French Open championship last month. And both of his Wimbledon match victories this week have come in straight sets.

Nadal will play 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev expressed his anger after losing at Wimbledon by throwing some coins at the foot of the chair umpire's chair.

Medvedev, an unseeded Russian who beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round, lost to Ruben Bemelmans 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.

After the match ended, both players shook hands with chair umpire Mariana Alves. Medvedev then grabbed his wallet and pulled out some coins and tossed them toward the chair.

Petra Kvitova's attempt to win a third Wimbledon title ended in the second round against 95th-ranked Madison Brengle of the U.S.

The 11th-seeded Kvitova was upset by Brengle 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Kvitova, the champion in 2011 and 2014, was playing in only the third tournament of her comeback after being cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic a little more than six months ago. Kvitova needed surgery on her left hand, the one she uses to swing a racket.

She made 38 unforced errors and had nine double-faults.

Brengle, a 27-year-old from Dover, Delaware, lost in the first round at Wimbledon in each of her two previous appearances.