The Pittsburgh Penguins are taking a page out of the Nashville Predators' playbook and keep their starting goaltender a secret after two straight road losses.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has refused to reveal his starting goaltender for Game 5 since Monday's 4-1 loss and on Wednesday Matt Murray said he wouldn't be the one to give away the secret.

"Even if I knew I wouldn't tell you," Murray said, per the team's website.

The Predators employed the same strategy after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh to open the series. Predators starter Pekka Rinne was pulled in the third period of Game 2, adding to the intrigue, but was back in net for Game 3.

Murray has started every game for the Penguins since replacing Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period of Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Final. He owns a 5-3 record in the postseason this year with a 2.08 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.

Fleury owns a 9-6 record in the playoffs this year with a .924 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average. He got the surprise start in the Penguins' first playoff game when Murray was injured in warmups. Murray out-started Fleury 49-38 in the regular season and a posted a 2.41 goals against average and .923 save percentage to Fleury's .909 save percentage with a 3.02 goals against average.

Last season, Murray started the playoffs with Fleury injured and started every game until Game 5 of the Eastern Final. He took the starting role back after Fleury posted an overtime loss in that game and held it for the remainder of the postseason.

Murray, 23, allowed eight goals on 50 shots in two games in Nashville. He allowed just four goals on 60 shots in the first two games of the Cup Final.

Prior to Monday's loss in Game 4, Murray had never lost back-to-back playoff games in his career.

Sullivan said Tuesday goaltending was not to blame for the team's two losses to the Predators.

“We haven’t lost games because of our goaltending,” Sullivan said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.