MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire off-season program following ankle surgery in March. The Vikings said they were aware he needed the surgery when they signed him.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery. He has missed 20 games over the last three years.

Minnesota also placed rookie linebacker Shaan Washington on the PUP list.

