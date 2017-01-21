MELBOURNE, Australia — It was tough at the top for Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber on Sunday at the Australian Open, with both the No. 1 seeds going out in fourth-round upsets.

Five-time finalist Murray lost 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to No. 50-ranked Mischa Zverev in the afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena, and defending women's champion Kerber lost 6-3, 6-2 to CoCo Vandeweghe in a night match that finished at six minutes past midnight.

Vandeweghe had never been past the third round at the season-opening Grand Slam, and lost in the first round here last year.

Kerber saved a match point in the first round last year before winning her first major title, beating Serena Williams in the final. She replaced Williams atop the rankings after winning the U.S. Open.

Murray lost the final to six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic last year, but finished 2016 at No. 1 after a strong finish to the season that included titles at Wimbledon, the Olympics and the ATP Finals.

Both Murray and Kerber were the No. 1 seeds at a major for the first time.