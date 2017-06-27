Murray withdraws from exhibition match because of sore hip

LONDON — Andy Murray has withdrawn from an exhibition match in London because of a sore hip, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Murray's management company said the decision was made as a precaution.

The top-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic exhibition event at Hurlingham Club this week following his first-round loss at the Queen's grass-court tournament last week.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title last year, is still planning to play the second exhibition match Friday.

Wimbledon starts Monday.