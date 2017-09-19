– TSN’s regular season coverage begins with the Raptors’ season opener at home against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET –



TORONTO (September 19, 2017) – Led by the all-star backcourt of DeMar DeRozen and Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors return to Canada’s Sports Leader for the 2017-18 season with a package of 41 regular season games. Throughout the season TSN also provides viewers with comprehensive court-side coverage, including the 2018 NBA ALL-STAR GAME, NBA PLAYOFFS, and NBA FINALS – one of 60+ iconic championships that live on TSN – plus extensive coverage of the Raps across SPORTSCENTRE as well as TSN’s Digital and Radio platforms.

TSN’s 2017-18 Toronto Raptors broadcast schedule features the following highlights. A full pre-season and regular schedule for TSN and TSN 1050 Toronto is available here:

The Raptors season opener at home against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Two games featuring both of last year’s NBA finalists including the Raptors’ only home game versus defending NBA CHAMPIONS Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Golden State Warriors, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and a late season matchup with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 3

Two games against Canada’s own Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 30

The Raps’ take on the top two picks from the 2017 NBA Draft including two-games featuring #1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 15, and one game featuring Lonzo Ball and the LA Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 28

Two games against Kyrie Irving and the new-look Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, April 4

Canada’s Sports Leader is Raps’ fans home for pre-season coverage with a lineup of four games airing across the network. Featuring two matchups broadcast live from the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu Hawaii, TSN’s pre-season coverage begins Wednesday, Oct. 4 with the Toronto Raptors taking on the LA Clippers and continues Thursday, Oct. 5 with Toronto vs. Portland. Coverage culminates with the team’s final two pre-season tilts against the Detroit Pistons (Tuesday, Oct. 10) and Chicago Bulls (Friday, Oct. 13).

BMO RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN is led by the fan-favourite broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst and TSN Basketball Insider Jack “The Coach” Armstrong. TSN’s Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Leo Rautins. Black and Rautins are joined for select games by former Toronto Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell, offering his unique perspective and analysis. SPORTSCENTRE follows the Raptors throughout the season, delivering breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis from TSN basketball analysts Armstrong and Rautins.

TSN’s television coverage of the Raptors is complemented by live radio coverage of 41 regular season Toronto Raptors games live on TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto, featuring play-by-play announcer Paul Jones, with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton delivering analysis. Throughout the season, TSN 1050 brings fans extended pre- and post-game shows hosted by Gareth Wheeler and Duane Watson. The station also features reports from TSN 1050’s dedicated Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg.

TSN Digital

TSN Digital platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN GO app – have the Raptors covered from every angle, featuring the following highlights:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, and more

Daily comprehensive coverage of the NBA, including digital analysis from TSN basketball analysts

Weekly NBA blog posts from Armstrong

Blog posts and Court Squeaks video reports following the latest Raptors news from Lewenberg

Highlights, recaps, and Must-See moments from around the league

Fantasy picks, projections, and analysis from TSN’s Scott Cullen

Photos, videos, and viral content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram

BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

TSN’s live broadcast coverage of the Raptors is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. TSN’s Toronto Raptors radio coverage is available live on AM 1050 in Toronto, on TSN.ca, and for live streaming via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN has delivered live coverage of the Toronto Raptors since the 1998-99 season.