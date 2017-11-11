LONDON, Ont. — Cedric Joseph rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns to carry the Western Mustangs past the Laurier Golden Hawks 75-32 on Saturday afternoon to win the Yates Cup.

QB Chris Merchant completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns as Western won the Ontario University Athletics football championship for the 31st time. Merchant also rushed nine times for a total of 66 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Marc Liegghio made three field goals and connected on nine conversions.

Quarterback Michael Knevel led Laurier with 432 yards, three TDs and an interception. Receiver Brendan McCracken made six receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Western will go on to face the Acadia Axemen in the Uteck Bowl, the semifinal of the Vanier Cup, Canada's national university football championship.

Acadia won the Loney Bowl, the Atlantic conference's football title, by disqualification when it was found that the St. Mary's Huskies had played with an ineligible player during the regular season.