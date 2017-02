Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers will be out 6-8 weeks after having surgery Monday to repair a lower-body injury, according to TSN's Sara Orlesky.

#NHLJets Tyler Myers had surgery yesterday. Lower body; not the hip/knee he had done last season. 6-8 wk recovery. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 7, 2017

If all goes well Myers will be able to be back in the lineup at that 6-8 wk mark. — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) February 7, 2017

The 27-year-old has been out since November 11th and has played in only 11 games this season, registering five points.

In three seasons with the Jets since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, Myers has recorded 47 points in 108 games.