Rafael Nadal easily reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals, beating Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

The No. 1 seed is back into the quarters in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2013, when he won his second of two U.S. Open titles.

He broke serve six times and needed just 1 hour, 41 minutes to finish off his unseeded opponent and set up a matchup against either No. 9 seed David Goffin or unseeded Andrey Rublev.