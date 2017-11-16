Following a 35-race schedule, including nine playoff races, the championship battle has been whittled down to four drivers. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski are this year’s championship four in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in south Florida, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on TSN 2 and TSN GO. The best finisher of the four drivers will win the championship.

Kyle Busch

Busch secured his title shot with a victory at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 29.

The 2015 champion has five wins, 13 top-5s and an average finish of 11.8 this season. Busch has one win at Homestead-Miami, which came in his championship year. He finished sixth in this race last year but has an average finish of 19.8 in 12 starts at the track.

"Since we won at Martinsville, we've had an opportunity to kind of focus forward,” said Busch in an ESPN article. “Hopefully that will go well for us and we can get some solace out of these two weeks [in the race at Miami]."

Kevin Harvick

Harvick secured his title shot with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 5.

The 2014 champion has two wins, 13 top-5s and an average finish of 11.3 this season. Like Busch, Harvick has one win at Homestead-Miami, coming in his title year. He finished third in this race last year, and has an average finish of 6.9 in 16 starts at the track.

"There's three past champions and the guy that's run well all year and won a lot of races,” said Harvick in an ESPN article. “It’s guys that have done this before and won races. But for us, we're confident in our team and feel like we should have a chance."

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex secured his spot with his points position after Texas.

The driver finished fourth in the standings in 2015. Truex has seven wins, 18 top-5s and an average finish of 9.7 this season. He finished 36th after a crash in this race last year, and has an average finish of 12.3 in 12 starts at the track.

"I've got a lot of confidence in our team right now,” said Truex in an ESPN article. “[We need to] just keep doing what we're doing, go down to Miami and just have fun and do what we know how to do, do the best job we possibly can and hopefully come out on top."

Also notable is that Truex’s crew chief, Cole Pearn, is from the London, Ont. area.

Brad Keselowski

It went down to the finish of last weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway before Keselowski secured his spot. Denny Hamlin led the most laps before a crash ended his chances, while Chase Elliott came home second in his must-win situation. That allowed Keselowski to advance following a 16th-place result.

The 2012 champion has three wins, 15 top-5s and an average finish of 12.6 this season. Keselowski has a best finish of third at Homestead-Miami in both 2014 and 2015. He finished 35th after a crash in this race last year, and has an average finish of 15.9 in nine starts at the track.

"You never know how these things are going to play out," said Keselowski in an ESPN article. "But the reality is that this year we made it through [the semifinal] round, and I'm thankful for that, and hopeful that we can make it count."

Four Years of Championship Four

This is the fourth year under the current playoff format in NASCAR Cup, where four drivers enter the finale with an equal shot at the title. This is the third appearance in the sport’s final four for both Busch and Harvick. This is the second appearance for Truex and first for Keselowski.

Xfinity Series

The second-tier Xfinity Series will race at Homestead-Miami, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on TSN 1, TSN 4 and TSN GO. The championship four drivers are William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric.

Byron, in his rookie campaign, has four wins and an average finish of 10.6 this season.

Sadler has 12 top-5s and an average finish of 9.4 this year. He has a best finish of third at Homestead-Miami, which came in last year’s race, and has an average finish of 15.1 in 11 starts at the track.

Allgaier has two wins and an average finish of 13.1 this season. He has a best finish of sixth at Homestead-Miami, which came in last year’s race, and has an average finish of 15.4 in seven starts at the track.

Hemric, in his rookie campaign, has seven top-5s and an average finish of 12.5 in 2017.

Truck Series

The third-tier Truck Series will race at Homestead-Miami on Friday night. The championship four drivers are Johnny Sauter (2016 champion), Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton (2013, 2014 champion) and Austin Cindric.

This is the second year of the championship four in both the Xfinity and Truck series.