TSN and RDS announced today they have reached a multi-year media rights extension with NASCAR, with the networks retaining exclusive Canadian media rights to all MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES and NASCAR XFINITY SERIES races across all platforms. A longtime partner of the sport, TSN has helped NASCAR to diversify its fan base and build domestic brand recognition by broadcasting races since the network’s inception in 1984.

TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast all races – including exclusive Canadian coverage of the biggest, richest, and most prestigious race in NASCAR, the DAYTONA 500 – as well as qualifying, practice sessions, and encore presentations. The multi-platform agreement features expanded digital rights, with TSN and RDS delivering comprehensive coverage of these NASCAR series across the networks’ digital and social media platforms.

“NASCAR’s collaboration with TSN has been paramount to the sport’s growth in the Canadian market, our largest outside the U.S. TSN has provided Canadian race fans with the ability to watch live NASCAR events for more than 30 years, and we look forward to growing the sport together in the years to come,” said Steve Herbst, Senior Vice-President, Broadcasting and Production, NASCAR. “TSN has been an important partner in catalyzing NASCAR’s growth in Canada from both a media and competition perspective.”

“NASCAR has a loyal and passionate Canadian fan base, and we are thrilled to extend our long-term, successful partnership,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President of Programming, TSN. “TSN’s partnership with NASCAR dates back to the launch of the network in 1984, and this extension is a testament to the meaningful relationship we’ve cultivated for 30-plus years.

NASCAR is also a significant piece of TSN’s commitment to bringing Canadians the most diverse schedule of the biggest championship events in sports, including coverage of Canada’s national stock car racing championship, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.”

TSN and RDS’s live coverage of the 2017 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES kicks off Sunday, Feb. 26 with the 59th running of the Great American Race, the DAYTONA 500, live from Daytona International Speedway.