3h ago
NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners
The Canadian Press
1. Kyle Busch, 2
1. Joey Logano, 2
3. William Byron, 1
3. Daniel Hemric, 1
3. Brandon Jones, 1
3. Blake Koch, 1
3. Kyle Larson, 1
