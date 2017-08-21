ANTIGONISH, N.S -- It was fitting, perhaps, that the Bumper To Bumper 300 was determined by a bumper Sunday.

Alex Labbe culminated a late charge to the finish with a bump-and-run pass on Kevin Lacroix, on the final corner of the final lap at Riverside International Speedway to grab the checkered flag. The win is the fourth of the season for the Victoriaville, Quebec driver, and his first win on the high-banked, third-mile oval.

Lacroix, who led four times for 251 laps and dominated throughout the entire race, held on to finish second. In a post-race act of displeasure, Lacroix slammed into the driver's side door of Labbe's No.32 Can-Am/ Kappa Ford sending Labbe spinning and Lacroix airbourne. Following the incident, Lacroix went back to his hauler and declined to comment.

D.J Kennington who started the race from the pole after rain washed out qualifying Saturday and postponed the race a day, finished third picking up his fourth podium finish of the season.

Mark Dilley scored his best finish of 2017 in fourth. Andrew Ranger rounded out the top five.

Alex Tagliani and J.F Dumoulin finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Adam Martin, Cayden Lapcevich and Donald Theetge completed the top 10.

With the win, Labbe extended his championship points lead to 26 over Lacroix with three races remaining. Defending series champion Lapcevich is third, 18 behind Lacroix and two in front of Kennington and 10 ahead of LP Dumoulin.

The Bumper To Bumper 300 will air on TSN on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. ET, and on RDS on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Pinty's Series will be back in action Sunday, September 3rd for the Total Quartz 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.