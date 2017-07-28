PHILADELPHIA — Howie Kendrick has been traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills.

As part of the deal announced Friday night, the Phillies will send cash to the Nationals to cover part of the $3.55 million remaining in Kendrick's $10 million salary.

The 34-year-old Kendrick is hitting .340 with two homers and 16 RBIs this season, but he has been limited to 39 games due to injuries. He didn't play in Friday night's 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves after suffering a bruised left hand while being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Kendrick has appeared in 24 games in left field, 10 games at second base and one at first.

Mills, a 21-year-old left-hander, is 12-2 with a 3.01 ERA in 18 starts with Class A Hagerstown and was a South Atlantic League All-Star. He was an 18th-round draft pick in 2014.