WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals reinstated Max Scherzer from the 10-day disabled list to start Monday's series opener against the Miami Marlins and activated outfielder Jayson Werth from the 60-day disabled list.

Scherzer (12-5, 2.25 ERA) missed two starts since being sidelined with inflammation in the left side of his neck. The two-time Cy Young award winner allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings in his previous appearance on Aug. 13 against San Francisco.

The Nationals optioned outfielders Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced. Infielder Stephen Drew (left abdominal strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Werth, 38, missed 75 games with a left foot contusion after fouling a ball off his foot at Oakland on June 5. He rejoined the NL East leaders following a six-game rehab assignment.

"Probably have some work to with stamina, playing every day, but the foot feels good. I feel good," Werth said pregame.

Werth, typically in left field with Washington, was scheduled to bat seventh and play right field against the Marlins with Bryce Harper sidelined.

In 47 games this season, Werth batted .262 with eight home runs and 18 RBI.

"I'm here to help," Werth said. "My eyes are still on the prize. I want to win, I want to win a World Series. I think we've got the team to do it."