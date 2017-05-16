The Washington Nationals remain on top of the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Houston Astros, the new team in second spot.

Teams moving up this week include the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

Heading in the wrong direction are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 24-13 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 224 RA: 171 DIFF: +53

OPS: .845 ERA: 4.28

Bryce Harper is leading baseball with a 1.252 OPS, has a dozen homers in 34 games and has walked (29) more than he’s struck out (27). Not a bad for a 24-year-old.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), RHP Shawn Kelley (back).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 27-12 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 196 RA: 148 DIFF: +48

OPS: .786 ERA: 3.53

Houston’s pitchers are missing bats. They have a MLB-leading 391 strikeouts in 39 games, and two starters – Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. – are putting up better than 10K/9.

Key Injuries: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 22-13 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 201 RA: 148 DIFF: +53

OPS: .809 ERA: 3.77

The Yankees lead the American League with 56 home runs and RF Aaron Judge is the headliner with 14, but 2B Starlin Castro, LF Brett Gardner and DH Matt Holliday each have seven.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 21-15 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 165 RA: 146 DIFF: +19

OPS: .763 ERA: 3.62

Eight wins in the past nine games has put the Cardinals on top of the NL Central, and injuries have gavin them a chance to look at 21-year-old outfielder Magneuris Sierra, who is hitting .375 in his first six major-league games.

Key Injuries: 3B Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory infection), RF Stephen Piscotty (hamstring).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 24-15 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 187 RA: 180 DIFF: +7

OPS: .752 ERA: 4.35

So, how long does this go for 1B Mark Reynolds, who has 12 home runs and a 1.029 OPS? Last season was the first time since 2011 that the 33-year-old had an OPS over .800.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Jonathan Gray (foot), C Tony Wolters (concussion), SS Trevor Story (shoulder).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 22-14 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 162 RA: 152 DIFF: +10

OPS: .732 ERA: 4.07

Getting swept in Kansas City halted the Orioles’ upward momentum, but they should take some heart that they have the record that they do even though Manny Machado (.763 OPS) and Adam Jones *.707 OPS) haven’t been anywhere near their best.

Key Injuries: LHP Zach Britton (forearm).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 20-17 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 160 RA: 146 DIFF: +14

OPS: .726 ERA: 3.84

The Indians are starting to gain steam, but they’re still waiting on 1B Edwin Encarnacion, who is hitting .198 with a .670 OPS.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), LHP Corey Kluber (back).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 22-17 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 195 RA: 144 DIFF: +51

OPS: .770 ERA: 3.43

The Dodgers are mashing, and led by 21-year-old rookie Cody Bellinger, who is hitting .301 with a 1.036 OPS and seven home runs in the first 19 games of his major-league career.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LHP Rich Hill (blisters), 2B Logan Forsythe (toe), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (elbow), RHP Brandon McCarthy (shoulder), LF Andrew Toles (knee), RHP Kenta Maeda (hamstring).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 19-15 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 155 RA: 158 DIFF: -3

OPS: .731 ERA: 4.23

Minnesota’s ceiling gets higher with the promotion of top pitching prospect Jose Berrios, a 23-year-old who had a 1.13 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 IP in six starts at Triple-A.

Key Injuries: None.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 22-18 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 196 RA: 164 DIFF: +32

OPS: .781 ERA: 3.80

RHP Zack Godley had a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 24 innings at Triple-A, and has been great (1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 19 K in 18 2/3 IP) in three starts for the Diamondbacks.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 21-18 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 208 RA: 185 DIFF: +23

OPS: .803 ERA: 4.29

The Brewers have won six of eight, scoring 59 runs in the process.

Key Injuries: RHP Junior Guerra (calf), LF Ryan Braun (calf).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 19-18 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 165 RA: 159 DIFF: +6

OPS: .753 ERA: 3.92

Consistency has eluded the Red Sox thus far, and they could surely use more from CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who is hitting .182 with a .537 OPS.

Key Injuries: LHP David Price (elbow), 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee), 3B/OF Brock Holt (vertigo), RHP Steven Wright (knee).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 19-18 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 181 RA: 170 DIFF: +11

OPS: .773 ERA: 4.24

The Reds can score, but are having problems pitching, as expected. Lisalverto Bonilla is the latest to get a turn in the rotation, apparently earning the promotion with a 5.61 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in five starts at Triple-A.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 15-15 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 150 RA: 155 DIFF: -5

OPS: .746 ERA: 4.83

Getting RF J.D. Martinez back in the lineup adds a power source for the Tigers, and he has slugged two home runs in his first three games of the season.

Key Injuries: None.

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 19-22 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 187 RA: 175 DIFF: +12

OPS: .740 ERA: 3.74

Rays bats are waking up, and 1B Logan Morrison is leading the club with 10 home runs, five in the past dozen games.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), C Wilson Ramos (knee).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 18-19 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 172 RA: 170 DIFF: +2

OPS: .715 ERA: 3.83

Stumbling along for the first quarter of the season isn’t the end of the world but, given expectations, how long before frustration takes hold?

Key Injuries: RF Jason Heyward (finger), LHP Brett Anderson (back).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 19-20 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 180 RA: 168 DIFF: +12

OPS: .704 ERA: 3.85

Winning streaks are a wonderful thing when trying to dig out of an early-season hole, and the Rangers have won six straight to get back to a more competitive level.

Key Injuries: 3B Adrian Beltre (calf), LHP Cole Hamels (oblique), RHP Jose LeClerc (finger), CF Carlos Gomez (hamstring).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 20-21 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 156 RA: 170 DIFF: -14

OPS: .676 ERA: 4.05

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin), 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 17-19 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 149 RA: 144 DIFF: +5

OPS: .673 ERA: 3.58

The White Sox bullpen has been stellar, posting a 2.24 ERA and striking out 126 in 112 1/3 innings. Anthony Swarzak (0.00 ERA, 22 K in 19 2/3 IP) has been the best of them.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps), RHP James Shields (lat), C Geovany Soto (elbow).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 16-22 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 145 RA: 189 DIFF: -44

OPS: .719 ERA: 4.43

The bell went on for 1B Yonder Alonso, who already has 12 home runs and a 1.023 OPS. His previous career-high for home runs, in a full season, was nine.

Key Injuries: SS Marcus Semien (wrist).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 18-21 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 188 RA: 187 DIFF: +1

OPS: .750 ERA: 4.64

The Mariners are putting forth an admirable effort for a team missing four starting pitchers from the rotation.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder), LHP James Paxton (forearm), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 16-21 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 119 RA: 155 DIFF: -36

OPS: .646 ERA: 3.99

Winning six of seven lifts the Royals out of their early season hole and shows that they might not be a historically poor hitting team.

Key Injuries: RHP Ian Kennedy (hamstring).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 14-23 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 159 RA: 181 DIFF: -22

OPS: .729 ERA: 4.42

The Marlins are in a tailspin, 4-15 since starting the season 10-8.

Key Injuries: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring), RHP Edinson Volquez (blister), LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm), SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 14-21 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 165 RA: 171 DIFF : -6

OPS: .762 ERA: 4.69

The Phillies are matching Miami’s downward spiral, going 3-12 in the past 15 games.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm), LF Howie Kendrick (abdominal), RHP Aaron Nola (back).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 16-24 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 139 RA: 196 DIFF: -57

OPS: .643 ERA: 4.43

Four straight wins are about the first sign of life from the Giants this season. That C Buster Posey (.375 AVG, 1.051 OPS) is heating up helps.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), SS Brandon Crawford (groin).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 16-21 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 187 RA: 210 DIFF: -23

OPS: .736 ERA: 5.13

It’s hard to imagine the Mets with the worst ERA in baseball, given their talent, but that’s where we are.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), LHP Steven Matz (elbow), 1B Lucas Duda (elbow), LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), C Travis d’Arnaud (wrist).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 16-22 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 138 RA: 176 DIFF: -38

OPS: .670 ERA: 4.14

Had lost six in a row before back-to-back wins at Arizona.

Key Injuries: CF Starling Marte (suspension), 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal), OF Adam Frazier (hamstring), 3B David Freese (hamstring), RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 17-22 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 157 RA: 172 DIFF: -15

OPS: .689 ERA: 4.15

The Jays are making progress, and had a five-game winning streak, but every day they end up putting someone new on the DL. It does appear that Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson will return soon.

Key Injuries: 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), LHP J.A. Happ (elbow), SS Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring), C Russell Martin (shoulder), LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder), LF Steve Pearce (calf).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 15-25 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 146 RA: 210 DIFF: -64

OPS: .670 ERA: 4.66

3-9 in the past dozen games, the Padres might want to get comfortable in this part of the rankings.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring), LF Travis Jankowski (foot).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 14-21 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 157 RA: 184 DIFF: -27

OPS: .731 ERA: 4.75

The Braves can hit a bit, but their pitching is awful; not great early returns on the R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon signings.

Key Injuries: None.