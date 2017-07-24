The Washington Nationals have reclaimed top spot in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros.

It’s not as though the Dodgers, who have been holding the number one ranking lately, have struggled, but an injury to staff ace Clayton Kershaw has the potential to be an issue.

The Chicago Cubs, up from 13 to 10, Seattle Mariners, from 17 to 13, and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, from 20 to 17, are among the teams moving up this week.

Sliding down the rankings this week, the Milwauke Brewers sink from nine to 12, Minnesota Twins go from 11 to 18, and the Toronto Blue Jays drop from 19 to 23. The Brewers and Twins both have hopes to contend down the stretch. It's looking less likely that the Blue Jays can hold that hope.



WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 59-38 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 540 RA: 429 DIFF: +111

OPS: .817 ERA: 4.07

A 7-2 record on the road since the All-Star break, with a bullpen bolstered by acquisitions of Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, helps the Nationals reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), LF Jayson Werth (foot), SS Trea Turner (wrist), CF Michael Taylor (oblique).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 68-31 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 506 RA: 332 DIFF: +174

OPS: .797 ERA: 3.17

The Dodgers have a 7-2 record in nine games since the break, too, but the major concern is a back injury that knocked Clayton Kershaw out of Sunday’s start after two innings, and the Dodgers can overcome a lot, but Kershaw’s absence is a big deal.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back), LHP Clayton Kershaw (back), LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (foot).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 65-33 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 581 RA: 412 DIFF: +169

OPS: .858 ERA: 4.02

Losing SS Carlos Correa for 6-to-8 weeks with a torn thumb ligament was one hit to the lineup, then rookie Colin Moran took a ball to the face, so the infield is taking a hit right now.

Key Injuries: LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck), SS Carlos Correa (thumb).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 56-42 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 492 RA: 386 DIFF: +106

OPS: .769 ERA: 3.51

Still easing his way back from injury, J.D. Martinez adds another power bat to the Diamondbacks’ lineup, filling out the middle of the order with Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), LF Yasmany Tomas (groin), SS Nick Ahmed (hand).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 55-45 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 470 RA: 406 DIFF: +64

OPS: .740 ERA: 3.71

The Red Sox have struggled a bit in the second half, but they remain atop the AL East, and the big story around the team is David Price getting into it with colour commentator Dennis Eckersley, which is probably not a great reflection on where Price’s game sits right now. On the plus side, they've called up top prospect 3B Rafael Devers.

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 51-45 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 460 RA: 379 DIFF: +81

OPS: .770 ERA: 3.73

The Tribe had dropped five of six coming out of the break, but a home series against Toronto brought a much-needed sweep for Cleveland.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (calf).

Nolan Arenado and the Rockies are recently slugging like old times.

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 58-42 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 540 RA: 482 DIFF: +58

OPS: .782 ERA: 4.65

The Rockies have won six of seven, scoring 74 runs in those seven games, which is vintage Rockies. Will they be able to add some pitching for the stretch run?

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Tyler Anderson (knee), RHP Tyler Chatwood (calf).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 51-46 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 517 RA: 413 DIFF: +104

OPS: .783 ERA: 3.88

While Todd Frazier’s bat might add some pop to the Yankees’ lineup, adding David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the bullpen should be real difference-making moves for the Pinstripers. And, who knows, this is the Yankees so there could be more to come.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), 2B Starlin Castro (hamstring), RHP Michael Pineda (elbow).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 51-48 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 459 RA: 446 DIFF: +13

OPS: .763 ERA: 4.10

Having lost four straight, the Rays have lost some ground in the AL East, but they are competitive, thanks in part to a solid pitching staff, which has been boosted by 23-year-old rookie Jacob Faria, who has a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in his first eight starts.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), RHP Matt Andriese (groin), CF Kevin Kiermaier (hip).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 51-46 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 455 RA: 432 DIFF: +23

OPS: .759 ERA: 4.05

Eight wins in nine games since the break brings the Cubs back to the top of the NL Central (tied with the Brewers). It’s been an inconsistent season, to be sure, but getting LHP Jose Quintana from the White Sox is a major shot in the arm for what has been an underachieving starting rotation.

Key Injuries: LHP Brett Anderson (back), RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 50-47 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 413 RA: 434 DIFF: -21

OPS: .725 ERA: 4.26

Five straight wins lifts the Royals into a tie, with Tampa Bay, for the second wildcard spot in the American League. After a slow start, they have been steadily grinding their way back into contention.

Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), RF Paulo Orlando (shin).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 53-48 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 487 RA: 454 DIFF: +33

OPS: .769 ERA: 4.14

Just as there was talk building about the Brewers getting into the trade market for pitching, they have dropped seven of eight games to fall to a tie for the lead in the NL Central.

Key Injuries: RHP Chase Anderson (oblique).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 49-51 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 473 RA: 480 DIFF: -7

OPS: .745 ERA: 4.49

While the Mariners have some rotations questions, they are loading up the bullpen. Adding David Phelps to Nick Vincent, Jason Pazos, Tony Zych, and Steve Cishek gives them support for closer Edwin Diaz.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder).

It's been a tough season for Rangers 2B Rougned Odor .

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 48-50 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 478 RA: 467 DIFF: +11

OPS: .735 ERA: 4.33

It’s been a disappointing season for the Rangers, perhaps for none more than 2B Rougned Odor who, despite slugging 19 home runs, has a .656 OPS, way down from last season’s .798 OPS.

Key Injuries: RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 47-51 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 443 RA: 423 DIFF: +20

OPS: .747 ERA: 3.87

The Cardinals keep struggling to stay in the playoff race, and they were getting there before losing four of five. For a team with a positive run differential, they are probably underachieving in the standings by a little bit.

Key Injuries: RF Stephen Piscotty (groin).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 49-50 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 421 RA: 446 DIFF: -25

OPS: .720 ERA: 4.20

The Pirates won seven of eight coming out of the break before dropping a couple of games at Colorado, but that leaves them 7.5-games out of a wildcard spot.

Key Injuries: 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal), RF Gregory Polanco (hamstring).

Mike Trout is back in the Angels' lineup, and still needs help.

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 49-51 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 407 RA: 425 DIFF: -18

OPS: .693 ERA: 4.10

CF Mike Trout has returned from injury, and has slugged three home runs in the past five games. He still needs a whole lot more help from that meagre lineup.

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), LF Cameron Maybin (knee).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 49-48 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 443 RA: 509 DIFF: -66

OPS: .737 ERA: 4.84

The Twins have been making noise about adding a pitcher, like Atlanta's Jaime Garcia, and while they definitely need better pitching, it will be really hard to justify sacrificing significant future assets for a team with this abysmal run differential.

Key Injuries: LHP Hector Santiago (back), CF Byron Buxton (groin), RHP Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 47-50 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 454 RA: 492 DIFF: -38

OPS: .734 ERA: 4.62

The Braves have been surprisingly competitive, and it’s all the more surprising because their starting pitching hasn’t been very good. They unloaded Bartolo Colon and Jaime Garcia is making the rounds in trade rumours, but it’s a staff whose ace has probably been Mike Foltynewicz.

Key Injuries: 3B Adonis Garcia (finger).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 47-51 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 457 RA: 531 DIFF: -74

OPS: .746 ERA: 5.16

The Orioles have awful starting pitching, posting a 5.98 ERA, so it’s nearly impossible to win like that, but they’re also being led offensively by 2B Jonathan Schoop and rookie LF Trey Mancini, not Adam Jones or Manny Machado.

Key Injuries: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 45-52 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 474 RA: 493 DIFF: -19

OPS: .767 ERA: 4.88

The Tigers are 13-10 in the past 23 games, which is pretty good, but 1B Miguel Cabrera has been slumping, with one home run and a .533 OPS in his past 17 games.

Key Injuries: LHP Daniel Norris (groin).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 44-54 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 424 RA: 500 DIFF: -76

OPS: .735 ERA: 4.63

The A’s may be one of the big dealers before the deadline, with 1B Yonder Alonso and RHP Sonny Gray among the best available names rumoured to be on the trade block.

Key Injuries: RHP Jharel Cotton (thumb), RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder), RHP Andrew Triggs (hip).

Justin Smoak has been one of the few bright lights for the Blue Jays this season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 44-54 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 401 RA: 491 DIFF: -90

OPS: .717 ERA: 4.59

The Jays have dropped seven of nine and that ought to put a nail in the coffin for this season, a season in which most things – aside from the year that 1B Justin Smoak is having – have gone wrong.

Key Injuries: 2B Devon Travis (knee), RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 45-51 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 461 RA: 502 DIFF: -41

OPS: .769 ERA: 4.87

It’s a little bit lost because the Mets have struggled as a team, but LF Michael Conforto is having quite a year, with a .989 OPS and a fWAR of 3.0 in 80 games.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot), RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder), 2B Neil Walker (hamstring), RHP Robert Gsellman (hamstring).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 45-52 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 439 RA: 476 DIFF: -37

OPS: .747 ERA: 4.65

Rumblings have begun about teams pursuing Giancarlo Stanton, which seems unnecessary. He’s signed for five more years, at big money, but if the Marlins get new owners keeping a fairly-paid star shouldn’t be a problem.

Key Injuries: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm), RHP Edinson Volquez (knee), 3B Martin Prado (knee).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 43-55 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 371 RA: 503 DIFF: -132

OPS: .697 ERA: 4.71

They’re not especially exciting, but the Padres are becoming more competitive, going 19-15 in the past 34 games.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), C Austin Hedges (concussion), SS Erick Aybar (foot).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 41-57 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 455 RA: 535 DIFF: -80

OPS: .769 ERA: 5.24

It’s been a miserable run coming out of the All-Star break, with the Reds getting outscored 72-31 while losing eight of 10 games.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder), RHP Bronson Arroyo (shoulder), RHP Scott Feldman (knee).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 38-57 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 421 RA: 473 DIFF: -52

OPS: .727 ERA: 4.60

The White Sox have dropped 12 of the past 13 games, and yet (long-term) optimism abounds, because they have added a bunch of high-quality prospects after dealing out veterans to the Cubs and Yankees.

Key Injuries: CF Leury Garcia (finger).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 38-62 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 391 RA: 505 DIFF: -114

OPS: .675 ERA: 4.69

It’s been a horrible season for the Giants, who have their worst record at the 100-game mark since they moved to the West Coast.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), RHP Mark Melancon (forearm), LF Austin Slater (groin), RHp Johnny Cueto (blister).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 34-62 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 385 RA: 462 DIFF : -77

OPS: .712 ERA: 4.59

With four wins in the past five games, the Phillies are pushing to escape the basement again.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm), LF Aaron Altherr (hamstring).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca