CINCINNATI — Washington right-hander Joe Ross will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Dr. Keith Meister will operate on Wednesday in Texas, according to Washington manager Dusty Baker.

Ross left Sunday's start at Arizona with what was called triceps tenderness and had an MRI on Friday that confirmed the elbow damage. He was placed on the disabled list on Friday, a move retroactive to Tuesday.

"He took it as well as a young man can take it," Baker said Saturday. "This his first surgery. I talked to him for a long time today and I told him he has to have a positive outlook. That first one is always tough. I also told him to talk to a couple of guys who have had it."

Ross, 24, was 5-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts for the NL East Division-leading Nationals.

