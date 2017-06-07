The Washington Nationals maintain their lead over the Houston Astros in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings.

Among the teams moving up this week: the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Oakland A’s. The A’s vaulted from 27 to 16, the biggest gain of the week, thanks to improved health in their starting rotation.

The Toronto Blue Jays, losing second baseman Devon Travis to injury, are on the teams dropping this week. So too are the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 37-20 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 320 RA: 247 DIFF: +73

OPS: .817 ERA: 4.08

The Nationals aren’t invincible at the top, especially with two-thirds of their starting outfield on the DL, but it’s not easy to overtake a team that has won seven of eight.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee), LF Jayson Werth (foot).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 42-17 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 326 RA: 222 DIFF: +104

OPS: .818 ERA: 3.52

Had an 11-game winning streak snapped by Kansas City on Tuesday, and had scored at least seven runs in eight of those wins.

Key Injuries: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow), RHP Charlie Morton (lat), RHP Joe Musgrove (shoulder).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 32-25 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 276 RA: 237 DIFF: +39

OPS: .750 ERA: 3.83

Lefties David Price and David Johnson have joined the Boston rotation and, in four combined starts, have allowed eight earned runs in 26 innings (2.77 ERA).

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee), 2B Dustin Pedroia (wrist), RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (knee).

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 32-23 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 298 RA: 229 DIFF: +69

OPS: .793 ERA: 3.78

Who would have guessed that the problem in the Yankees’ rotation would be RHP Masahiro Tanaka? He has a 6.55 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in a dozen starts, allowing 17 home runs in 66 innings.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder), CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 37-23 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 311 RA: 259 DIFF: +52

OPS: .770 ERA: 4.15

RHP Jeff Hoffman, acquired from Toronto as part of the Troy Tulowitzki trade, is 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 26 strikeouts with two walks in 20 2/3 innings. That’ll do.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Jonathan Gray (foot), LF Gerardo Parra (quad).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 35-25 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 293 RA: 236 DIFF: +57

OPS: .761 ERA: 3.59

Arizona has been paced, with 14 HR, and 50 RBI in 56 games, by 1B Paul…er, nope, it’s actually 3B Jake Lamb.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), RHP Taijuan Walker (blister), CF A.J. Pollock (groin), LF Yasmany Tomas (groin).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 35-25 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 286 RA: 205 DIFF: +81

OPS: .742 ERA: 3.20

The bats have gone cold, as the Dodgers have lost five of seven games, scoring two runs or fewer in six of those seven games.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 3B Justin Turner (hamstring), LHP Alex Wood (shoulder).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 29-25 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 249 RA: 277 DIFF: -28

OPS: .751 ERA: 4.75

On a pitching staff full of question marks, LHP Hector Santiago was supposed to be a reliable starter; he has a 5.26 ERA through a dozen starts, giving up 14 home runs in 65 innings.

Key Injuries: RHP Phil Hughes (biceps).

Jason Heyward and Cubs have taken the NL Central lead.

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 30-27 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 268 RA: 254 DIFF: +14

OPS: .734 ERA: 3.97

Five straight wins, including a sweep of the Cardinals, has the Cubs on top of the NL Central, and it’s starting to look like the competition might have missed an opportunity to take advantage of their early-season doldrums.

Key Injuries: LHP Brett Anderson (back).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 29-27 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 251 RA: 233 DIFF: +18

OPS: .742 ERA: 3.98

One step forward, Corey Kluber returns from the DL; one step back, Danny Santana takes his place.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), LHP Corey Kluber (back), RF Abraham Almonte (biceps), RHP Danny Santana (shoulder).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 30-26 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 250 RA: 258 DIFF: -8

OPS: .734 ERA: 4.34

Chris Tillman was injured at the start of the season and, with a 5.59 ERA and 1.83 WHIP through six starts, isn’t quite in peak form since returning.

Key Injuries: LHP Zach Britton (forearm).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 31-28 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 291 RA: 264 DIFF: +27

OPS: .761 ERA: 3.99

Jimmy Nelson has been stepping up as the staff ace, posting a 1.93 ERA and striking out 40 in 32 2/3 innings over his past five starts.

Key Injuries: LF Ryan Braun (calf).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 29-31 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 274 RA: 271 DIFF: +3

OPS: .753 ERA: 4.03

Losers of four straight, the Rays are hitting .191 with a .593 OPS in those four losses – atypical for their performance this season.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), C Wilson Ramos (knee), 2B Brad Miller (abdominal), RHP Matt Andriese (groin).

Canadian lefty James Paxton has been a difference-maker in Seattle's depleted rotation.

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 29-30 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 281 RA: 277 DIFF: +4

OPS: .749 ERA: 4.52

Resilience in the face of adversity: the Mariners have won eight of the past nine games, despite injuries decimating their pitching staff. Scoring 66 runs in those eight wins helps ease the pressure on that pitching staff though.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder), SS Jean Segura (ankle).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 28-29 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 280 RA: 281 DIFF: -1

OPS: .762 ERA: 4.61

The Tigers have won four of the past five games and the bats have woken up; they have scored 41 runs in those five games.

Key Injuries: None.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 26-32 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 242 RA: 299 DIFF: -57

OPS: .731 ERA: 4.57

Getting Jesse Hahn back has helped the rotation; his 3.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 55 2/3 innings has been a real lift.

Key Injuries: SS Marcus Semien (wrist), RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 26-30 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 14

RS: 226 RA: 244 DIFF: -18

OPS: .719 ERA: 3.96

The Cardinals have lost five straight and 15 of the past 20 games, to fall off the pace in the NL Central.

Key Injuries: 2B Kolten Wong (elbow).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 27-30 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 293 RA: 295 DIFF: -2

OPS: .784 ERA: 4.81

One of the surprise power sources this season, RF Scott Schebler has blasted 16 home runs.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 27-31 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 277 RA: 277 DIFF: 0

OPS: .728 ERA: 4.34

The return of 3B Adrian Beltre didn’t last long – he suffered an ankle injury in his second game back and may be headed back to the DL.

Key Injuries: LHP Cole Hamels (oblique), RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs), 3B Adrian Beltre (ankle).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 28-31 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 253 RA: 264 DIFF: -11

OPS: .725 ERA: 4.21

The Blue Jays are back within striking distance of both a playoff spot and the AL East lead, but losing 2B Devon Travis to the DL hurts; 23 of his 48 hits have been for extra bases.

Key Injuries: LF Steve Pearce (calf), RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger), 2B Devon Travis (knee).

Justin Bour has been a power source for the Marlins.

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 24-33 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 251 RA: 278 DIFF: -27

OPS: .740 ERA: 4.52

He might not be the big name on the Marlins’ marquee, but losing 1B Justin Bour do the DL is a big deal – he leads the team with 16 home runs and a .959 OPS.

Key Injuries: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring), LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm), SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique), RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder), INF Miguel Rojas (thumb), LHP Justin Nicolino (finger), 1B Justin Bour (ankle).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 25-31 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 252 RA: 253 DIFF: -1

OPS: .722 ERA: 4.21

Snapped a five-game losing streak with Tuesday’s win at Tampa Bay, but it was a bad streak, getting outscored 49-18 in those five losses.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps), RHP James Shields (lat), C Geovany Soto (elbow).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 24-36 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 212 RA: 274 DIFF: -62

OPS: .647 ERA: 4.18

The Giants have four wins in the past 14 games and that includes two wins against Atlanta and one against Philadelphia.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 30-31 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 248 RA: 262 DIFF: -14

OPS: .700 ERA: 4.08

A long list of Angels injuries has opened the door for Eric Young Jr. to return to the bigs, and he has a .972 OPS with three stolen bases in eight games for the Halos.

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin), 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring), CF Mike Trout (wrist), LF Cameron Maybin (oblique).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 25-32 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 206 RA: 258 DIFF: -52

OPS: .677 ERA: 4.39

The Royals have been struggling offensively, but 2B Whit Merrifield is doing his best to contribute, hitting .299 with an .840 OPS, six homers and six stolen bases.

Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), LHP Danny Duffy (oblique), RF Paulo Orlando (shin).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 26-32 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 242 RA: 268 DIFF: -26

OPS: .705 ERA: 4.21

Pirates ace Gerrit Cole has to keep the ball in the yard; he’s up to 15 home runs allowed in 71 2/3 innings.

Key Injuries: CF Starling Marte (suspension), 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal), RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer).

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 24-32 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 277 RA: 308 DIFF: -31

OPS: .755 ERA: 5.01

The Mets have the worst ERA in baseball. Considering the talent on their starting pitching staff, when healthy, that’s one of the more unlikely developments of this baseball season.

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), LHP Steven Matz (elbow), LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 24-32 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 250 RA: 296 DIFF: -46

OPS: .743 ERA: 4.66

The Braves have found an oblique injury, and definitely not a 7.78 ERA in a dozen starts, as reason to put Bartolo Colon on the DL.

Key Injuries: 1B Freddie Freeman (wrist), RHP Bartolo Colon (oblique).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 21-35 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 233 RA: 288 DIFF : -55

OPS: .719 ERA: 4.85

Hey, a four-game winning streak, seemingly out of nowhere, gets the Phillies out of the basement.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm), RHP Vincent Velasquez (elbow).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 23-36 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 202 RA: 304 DIFF: -102

OPS: .657 ERA: 4.69

Getting outscored 23-4 during their current three-game losing streak drops the Padres into 30th this week.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (elbow), LF Travis Jankowski (foot), RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), CF Manuel Margot (calf).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca