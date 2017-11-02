WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have agreed to hire Kevin Long as hitting coach.

Long replaces Rick Schu in the job.

Long has been the hitting coach for the New York Mets over the past three seasons. Before that, he held that job with the New York Yankees from 2007-14.

Earlier Thursday, the Nationals held a news conference to introduce new manager Dave Martinez.

When the two-time reigning NL East champions announced last month that they were not bringing back manager Dusty Baker, the Nationals also said their coaches' contracts were not being renewed.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball